OneMedNet (ONMD) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare OneMedNet to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OneMedNet alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% OneMedNet Competitors -1,042.86% -101.63% -21.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneMedNet and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A $340,000.00 -3.90 OneMedNet Competitors $1.56 billion $78.66 million 11.08

Risk and Volatility

OneMedNet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet’s competitors have a beta of 5.38, indicating that their average share price is 438% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OneMedNet and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet Competitors 47 772 1256 31 2.60

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 3.51%. Given OneMedNet’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneMedNet has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OneMedNet competitors beat OneMedNet on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About OneMedNet

(Get Free Report)

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for OneMedNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMedNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.