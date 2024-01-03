Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $20,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $397.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.99 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.