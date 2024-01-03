Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 18,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYXH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Nyxoah from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nyxoah from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Nyxoah Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 1,191.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Nyxoah S.A. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter valued at about $8,177,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 44.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

