Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Approximately 3,395,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,528,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

Nuformix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.28.

About Nuformix

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

