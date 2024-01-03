Neil Janin Sells 7,000 Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Neil Janin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($12.76), for a total value of £70,140 ($89,316.18).

Georgia Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Georgia Capital stock opened at GBX 1,024 ($13.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £442.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.18 and a beta of 1.25. Georgia Capital PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 691.74 ($8.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,052 ($13.40). The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 988.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 948.89.

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

