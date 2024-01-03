Neil Janin Sells 7,000 Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Neil Janin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($12.76), for a total value of £70,140 ($89,316.18).
Georgia Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
Georgia Capital stock opened at GBX 1,024 ($13.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £442.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.18 and a beta of 1.25. Georgia Capital PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 691.74 ($8.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,052 ($13.40). The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 988.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 948.89.
