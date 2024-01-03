Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE NAVB opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.37. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVB. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

