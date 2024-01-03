Molina Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.28. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.68 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.18.

NYSE:MOH opened at $371.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.44 and a 200-day moving average of $330.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $384.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,200,000 after buying an additional 259,474 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

