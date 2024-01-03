MLP (ETR:MLP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as €5.50 ($6.04) and last traded at €5.54 ($6.09). 39,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.56 ($6.11).

MLP Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 174.11, a quick ratio of 98.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

About MLP

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

