Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 9,877 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

