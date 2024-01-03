Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $238.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.10. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $241.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.