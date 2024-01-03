Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Novartis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $214.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

