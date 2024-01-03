Mission Wealth Management LP Has $888,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 992.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 137.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.