Mission Wealth Management LP Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.