Mission Wealth Management LP Has $791,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

