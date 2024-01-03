Mission Wealth Management LP Has $691,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,936,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HPE opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

