Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

