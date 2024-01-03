Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,869,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after acquiring an additional 579,175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 424,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 774,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of SMFG opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

