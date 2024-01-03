Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $193.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

