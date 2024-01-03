Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 95 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 215.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 162.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $198.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

