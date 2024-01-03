Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 342 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 306.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.15.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

