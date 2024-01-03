Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $152.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.69.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 46,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 118.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MAA opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.95. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.78%.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
