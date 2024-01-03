Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.1% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $157,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 687,314 shares of company stock worth $230,001,476 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $346.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $889.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.28 and a 1 year high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

