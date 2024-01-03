Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,453 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.5% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $376,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,478,000. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 124,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,338,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $346.29 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.28 and a 1-year high of $361.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 687,314 shares of company stock valued at $230,001,476. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

