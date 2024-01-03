Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.4% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $346.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.08. The stock has a market cap of $889.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.28 and a 1-year high of $361.90.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 687,314 shares of company stock valued at $230,001,476. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

