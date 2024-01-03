Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

Get Merus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRUS

Merus Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. Merus has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,076 shares of company stock valued at $576,852 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 78,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.