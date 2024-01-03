Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MRK opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

