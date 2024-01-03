Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading 6.3% Higher

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €1.60 ($1.76) and last traded at €1.53 ($1.68). 23,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.44 ($1.58).
Medigene Stock Up 5.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $39.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.74.
Medigene Company Profile
Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.
