Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 112.78 and a beta of 1.15. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $42.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,869 shares of company stock worth $2,233,802. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

