Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 171.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Down 0.0 %

SPLK opened at $152.28 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.50 and a fifty-two week high of $152.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.57, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.78.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Splunk

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.