Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 891 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.2% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $51,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 687,314 shares of company stock valued at $230,001,476. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.2 %

META stock opened at $346.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.28 and a fifty-two week high of $361.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.