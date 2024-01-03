Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $174,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,678,000 after acquiring an additional 310,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,245,000 after acquiring an additional 453,081 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after acquiring an additional 444,685 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $190.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $202.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

