Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Up 2.3 %

MRIN stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.99. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marin Software Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

