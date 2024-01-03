Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Up 2.3 %
MRIN stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.99. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
