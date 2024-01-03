Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 57.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

