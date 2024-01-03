Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading 3.3% Higher

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.00. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter.

Logansport Financial Announces Dividend

About Logansport Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Logansport Financial’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

