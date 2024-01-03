Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2024

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFCGet Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 4,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. On average, analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Logan Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently -112.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logan Ridge Finance

(Get Free Report)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.