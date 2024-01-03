Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 4,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. On average, analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Logan Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently -112.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

