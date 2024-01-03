Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 62 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IVV opened at $474.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $455.21 and a 200 day moving average of $447.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $379.60 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

