Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Invests $341,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average is $145.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

