Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $346.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.28 and a 52-week high of $361.90. The firm has a market cap of $889.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 687,314 shares of company stock worth $230,001,476 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

