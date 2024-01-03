Litchfield Hills Research Comments on UC Asset, LP’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UC Asset in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 28th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. The consensus estimate for UC Asset’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for UC Asset’s FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

UC Asset Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UCASU opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. UC Asset has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

UC Asset Company Profile

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties.

