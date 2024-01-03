LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LIQT opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.90. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
