LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

LIQT opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.90. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

In other LiqTech International news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile



LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

