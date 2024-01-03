Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading 3.1% Higher

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 1,521,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 659,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Latch Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

Institutional Trading of Latch

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Latch by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

