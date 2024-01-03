Lamb Weston (LW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) will release its 11/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 4th. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Lamb Weston has set its FY24 guidance at $5.50-5.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $5.50-$5.95 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $106.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.18. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

