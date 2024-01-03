KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KRS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %
JPM stock opened at $172.13 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $172.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.00 and its 200-day moving average is $150.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.30.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
