KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Trading Down 3.6 %

KLA stock opened at $560.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $597.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.