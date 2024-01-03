Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

Shares of ANET opened at $231.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $240.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,290 shares of company stock valued at $49,380,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

