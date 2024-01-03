Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,060 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 557,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 112,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.