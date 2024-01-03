Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the technology company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $164.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.95. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $184.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,921,191,000 after buying an additional 363,709,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after purchasing an additional 490,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,119,000 after buying an additional 433,545 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

