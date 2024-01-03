iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,008,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.41% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $137,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after purchasing an additional 645,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

