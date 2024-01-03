iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $146.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

