iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

